Spread of disease among cattle: Review meet held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J Chinchurani on Saturday convened a meeting of officers to review the spread of the foot-and-mouth disease among cattle in Ambalappuzha and Kuttanad taluks in Alappuzha.

The minister asked the officers to take steps to prevent the spread of the disease to other parts of the state. Sick cattle will be given treatment and people who lost their animals to the disease will be given insurance benefits. Cattle vaccination could not be completed in the wake of the Covid situation. Priority Covid vaccination will be given to officers who attend to sick animals. People who own sick cattle will be given feed free of cost.