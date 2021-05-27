STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Online learning reduces pen and paper use

As schools are delivering online classes now, there is less usage of notebooks and exercise books.

Published: 27th May 2021 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Online shopping

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: However, stationery dealer Vinod R Kurup, who has been running his business at MG Road in the capital city for the past 30 years, says, the shift to online classes has reduced the use of pencil and notebooks by the children. According to him, around 30 per cent of the shops in Thiruvananthapuram that sold only stationery items closed down after the pandemic attack due to lack of profit.

“Last year, I received only 10 per cent sales compared to pre-Covid times. As schools are delivering online classes now, there is less usage of notebooks and exercise books. In the place of ten notebooks earlier, a customer would buy only five. Pencils and pencil boxes have no customers nowadays. So, I have become choosy with my goods and only include A4 papers, pens, notebooks, academic textbooks and painting materials.”

Asked if he has any alternative method to reach his customers as the online delivery system is supported nowadays. Vinod said, “For small shopkeepers like us, online delivery is not affordable. I have a total of five salespersons and three of them are women. They can’t do home delivery. Already, I have incurred heavy losses and I have to pay Rs 1 lakh every month in shop rent. Hiring delivery staff is not practical for me.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
online class
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp