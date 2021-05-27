Online learning reduces pen and paper use

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: However, stationery dealer Vinod R Kurup, who has been running his business at MG Road in the capital city for the past 30 years, says, the shift to online classes has reduced the use of pencil and notebooks by the children. According to him, around 30 per cent of the shops in Thiruvananthapuram that sold only stationery items closed down after the pandemic attack due to lack of profit.

“Last year, I received only 10 per cent sales compared to pre-Covid times. As schools are delivering online classes now, there is less usage of notebooks and exercise books. In the place of ten notebooks earlier, a customer would buy only five. Pencils and pencil boxes have no customers nowadays. So, I have become choosy with my goods and only include A4 papers, pens, notebooks, academic textbooks and painting materials.”

Asked if he has any alternative method to reach his customers as the online delivery system is supported nowadays. Vinod said, “For small shopkeepers like us, online delivery is not affordable. I have a total of five salespersons and three of them are women. They can’t do home delivery. Already, I have incurred heavy losses and I have to pay Rs 1 lakh every month in shop rent. Hiring delivery staff is not practical for me.”