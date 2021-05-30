STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Doctors seek probe as Capital records unusually high Covid case fatality ratio

Case fatality ratio of dist during second wave is 0.51%, whereas the state average is 0.30%

Published: 30th May 2021 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing (File Photo)

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: From April 1 to May 26, when Covid-19 second wave raged across state, Thiruvananthapuram district recorded 658 deaths due to the pandemic. The number of positive cases recorded during this period in the district was 1,28,731. On Saturday, 50 deaths were reported in the district while the figure was 41 and 24 on Friday and Thursday, respectively. The case fatality ratio (CFR) of the district during the second wave is 0.51%, which is much higher  than the state average of 0.30%. If the figures of death during the first wave are included, the case fatality ratio of the district is 0.66 which is exactly double the CFR of the state, 0.33%. 

In comparison, Kannur district which is second in  chart stands at 0.43% while Thrissur with 0.42 and Alappuzha with 0.39 closely followed. The lowest CFR was recorded in Idukki - 0.09%. The unusually high number of deaths reported in the capital district where advanced medical care, including enough number of ICU and ventilator beds, is available for Covid-19 treatment has puzzled medical community and health department officials. Sources in the medical fraternity cite factors ranging from the transferred cases which are of very serious nature from adjacent districts to Government Medical college hospital which is declared as a tertiary Covid-19 care centre to more accurate reporting of death counts as reasons for the high number of deaths. 

However, the major factor that adds to the number of Covid-19 deaths in the district seems to be the insistence by district administration and district health department that mandatory RT-PCR test or TrueNat test need to be conducted on bodies of all who had been suspected of Covid-19. According to doctors, even after a  person tests negative in the antigen test, he could continue to test  positive when RT-PCR or TrueNat test is performed. 

“The number of deaths has been high from early on and the reason is that we perform RT-PCR test on every body. That has been the norm from the start and we continue to do it. Moreover, the population of elderly is also high here. Further, the number of Covid positive people getting treatment from home is also more,” said a top official in the health department. The crematoriums in the districts also insist that RT-PCR test result needs to be submitted in suspected cases.  In other districts, antigen tests are mostly done on bodies to check whether the death happened while the patient had been positive. Dr Santhosh Kumar S S, deputy superintendent, Medical College, cite the increased load of transferred cases from other districts as the reason. 

“The mortality has been high from the start. All  category C patients are referred here from neighbouring districts. Our hospital has more beds, including ICU and oxygen beds and category C patients requiring care gets referred to here. This is the same case with general hospital as well,” said Dr Santhosh. 

According to him, category C patients from Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha are referred to the capital and their deaths get reported as that from Thiruvananthapuram. Health activist and internal medical consultant Dr Arun N M sought a detailed probe into the death statistics of Thiruvananthapuram district. “I believe it is manipulated data. Confirmatory RT-PCR test on  bodies is being done in other districts too and the capital doesn’t come first in the number of elderly population. With the capital having the best treatment facilities, such an increase in number of deaths needs to be studied,” Dr Arun told TNIE. 

Dr R C Sreekumar, chairman, IMA Research Cell, also demanded a detailed study. “The treatment data is controlled by government. The patient treatment data is key to understanding reasons. Only if proper studies are conducted will we know more about these issues,” says Dr Sreekumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram case fatality ratio
India Matters
Modi-Shah blunder over Lakshadweep
People line up to receive vaccine for COVID-19 outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India records 1.65 lakh Covid cases, lowest in 46 days
Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi (Photo | ANI)
India sends jet to Dominica carrying Mehul Choksi deportation papers
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Vaccination certificates with passport numbers for those travelling abroad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp