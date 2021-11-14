STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Freedom of speech, cross-pollination of ideas essential for democracy: Expert

“Social media platforms controlled by technology companies are becoming spaces of censorship and control.  

Published: 14th November 2021 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Democracy is impossible without freedom of speech, cross-pollination of ideas and a common understanding of what is true and what is false, said Dr Shiva Kintali, an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, who recently launched a block chain technology-powered, decentralized social networking platform- Freebits app. He was delivering the keynote address on day two of ‘International Conference on Social Media and Developing Societies’ organised by the Media Studies Department of Christ Nagar College, Thiruvananthapuram, in association with Media Action Nepal and AIJRF UAE.

“Social media platforms controlled by technology companies are becoming spaces of censorship and control.  There is a social media censorship crisis across the world. Journalists, politicians, creators and even satire accounts are getting de-platformed. Couple of technology companies are controlling the global social media communications and censoring, shadow banning and de-platforming opinions without any transparency,” he said describing the relevance of an independent and secure social networking platform.

“Freebits is a new social networking platform built on block chain technologies. It is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant, global social network built on top of the above-mentioned EulerChain ecosystem,” he said.  

Manju Rose Mathews, the head of media studies and organizer of the conference, said “Freebits platform democratizes social networking and empowers content creators to reach worldwide audiences without any concern of censorship and marginalizing opinion leaders and journalists by technology platforms.”    

The conference concluded on Saturday. Sessions led by Dr Julie Posetti, Global Research Director, International Council for Journalists, Dr Alden Grizzel, program specialist- media and information literacy at UNESCO Paris, Prof Dhiraj Murthy, University of Texas at Austin, Dr Marc E Smith, Director - Social Media Research Foundation, California, USA, presented papers in the first two days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp