Centre okays fund to repair border stretch

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre has sanctioned Rs 22.05 crore for urgent repairs and maintenance of badly damaged Vazhimukku-Kaliyakkavilai stretch, according to intimation received by state government from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The 17.4 km stretch had remained a nightmare for motorists for several months now. Following the approval, Works Minister P A Mohammed Riyas instructed PWD (NH) wing to initiate further proceedings at the earliest. The minister had called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi last month, and sought his urgent intervention in the matter.

Earlier, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor had called upon Gadkari to urgently intervene in the matter. Tharoor had urged the minister to approve the fund for long-term maintenance of the road.