KSEB urges consumers to use power with care

Amid reports of power tariff hike from next April, KSEB has said that during peak evening hours they are experiencing a shortage of 100 MW - 300 MW.

Published: 23rd November 2021

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid reports of power tariff hike from next April, KSEB has said that during peak evening hours they are experiencing a shortage of 100 MW - 300 MW. The board has urged consumers to use power with care during peak hours. 

Reiterating  that the news on power tariff as baseless, a statement issued by KSEB said that several clauses which were detrimental to the  board have been removed by the  Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Authority. The board has asked all its distribution agencies to show  their accounts and tariff petition and accordingly the regulatory authority  will finalise on the tariff rates after public hearings.

“As per the audited reports, the board’s total loss is Rs 12,104 crore. Rs 3,200 is due from various organisations which include Rs 1200 crore from government offices alone. KWA alone owes a whopping Rs 817 crore”, KSEB said.

