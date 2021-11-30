STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Postal ballot facility for ‘special voters’

However, such voters should figure in the special voters’ list certified by the District Medical Officer (DMO) concerned. 

Published: 30th November 2021 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

postal ballot, ballot paper

Image of Ballot paper used for representational purpose only (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of the local body byelections to 32 wards on December 7, the State Election Commission has announced that a special postal ballot facility will be provided for the electors who are Covid positive or are undergoing quarantine. However, such voters should figure in the special voters’ list certified by the District Medical Officer (DMO) concerned. 

Door-step delivery of postal ballots will be arranged for special voters. These voters will be informed beforehand of the scheduled visit of the officials. After casting the vote, the sealed postal ballots can be returned to the polling team or sent via post or delivered by another person to the returning officer concerned. 

Electors who have been included in the special voters’ list till 3 pm on December 6 can use the facility. Those voters who test positive for Covid or have been asked to undergo quarantine after the deadline can cast their vote wearing a PPE kit after all electors in queue till 6 pm have voted. The counting of votes will begin at 10 am on December 8 and the special postal ballots received till 10 am on that day will be taken up for counting.

Comments

