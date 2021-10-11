Overseas Employers’ Conference to be held virtually on Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Aimed at creating awareness among job seekers about the latest and innovative career opportunities worldwide in the post-Covid scenario, the Department of Norka will organise an Overseas Employers’ Conference in virtual mode on Tuesday.

Experts from across the world, especially Gulf countries, will participate in the conference. The programme will also have experts from Japan and Germany where innovative job opportunities have arisen recently.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the conference at noon on Tuesday. Speaker M B Rajesh will be the chief guest at the valedictory function. He will also present a report on the deliberations and resolutions of the conference.

“The conference will discuss the comprehensive transformation in job spaces and job culture, post Covid, and the opportunities and challenges that the transformation poses,” said K Ellangovan, Principal Secretary, Norka department. The programme is being organised in association with Norka ROOTS and Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Ambassadors from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Bahrain will address the conference, besides senior diplomats from Kuwait, Japan, Germany and Holland. Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) officials, job providers in India and abroad, recruiting agencies and senior government officials will participate

While P Sankaranarayanan Thampi Hall at the assembly will be the main venue of the conference for a limited number of guests, the entire programme will be made available on online platform. Participants can register online free of cost for the programe on the link https://registrations.ficci.com/ficoec/online-registrationi.asp. For details, contact 0484-4058041/ 42; 9847198809. Email: kesc@ficci.com