STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Anert makes attractive offer to install solar panels

Financial assistance of 40 per cent of the benchmark cost will be available for 2kW and 10 kW capacities and 20 per cent for 3 kW up to 10 kW. 

Published: 20th October 2021 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Solar

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (Anert), the nodal agency of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), is back with an attractive offer for installing solar power plants for domestic consumers. ‘Soura Thejas’ offers installation of grid connected solar rooftop plants of capacity of 2 kW to 10 kW. 

An official of ANERT said the net metering will be applicable for this ‘Soura Thejas’ scheme and hence the excess electricity generated can be fed to the electrical grid of electrical utility. Financial assistance of 40 per cent of the benchmark cost will be available for 2kW and 10 kW capacities and 20 per cent for 3 kW up to 10 kW. 

“Right from the registration process to commissioning will be managed through a digital platform and proponents can avail themselves of this facility within a few minutes. Banking facility is also being arranged as a top-up loan for housing loans,” said an ANERT official.

Domestic consumers can apply by clicking the link ‘Soura Thejus’ on the portal   www.buymysun.com which is the first ever e-market place for renewable energy managed by a government agency. For details, visit www.anert.gov.in or contact toll free no. 18004251803.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
solar panels
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp