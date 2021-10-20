Anert makes attractive offer to install solar panels

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (Anert), the nodal agency of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), is back with an attractive offer for installing solar power plants for domestic consumers. ‘Soura Thejas’ offers installation of grid connected solar rooftop plants of capacity of 2 kW to 10 kW.

An official of ANERT said the net metering will be applicable for this ‘Soura Thejas’ scheme and hence the excess electricity generated can be fed to the electrical grid of electrical utility. Financial assistance of 40 per cent of the benchmark cost will be available for 2kW and 10 kW capacities and 20 per cent for 3 kW up to 10 kW.

“Right from the registration process to commissioning will be managed through a digital platform and proponents can avail themselves of this facility within a few minutes. Banking facility is also being arranged as a top-up loan for housing loans,” said an ANERT official.

Domestic consumers can apply by clicking the link ‘Soura Thejus’ on the portal www.buymysun.com which is the first ever e-market place for renewable energy managed by a government agency. For details, visit www.anert.gov.in or contact toll free no. 18004251803.