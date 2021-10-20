STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Department to offer fire safety courses by year-end

The Fire and Rescue Services department will start job-oriented courses for people seeking employment in fire and safety sector.

Published: 20th October 2021 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Fire safety, Schools fire

Picture for representational purpose

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fire and Rescue Services department will start job-oriented courses for people seeking employment in fire and safety sector. The courses will be held in the Fire and Rescue Services Academy in Thrissur by December.

The department had plans to start job-oriented courses, but it was only recently that the government accorded sanction to start one. Nousad M, technical director, said the objective is to impart hands-on training for people who seek employment in fire and safety sector abroad and in domestic job market.

“The trainees will get to learn all practical things that a fireman in the Fire and Rescue Services learns,” he said. The duration of the courses, as per Nousad, will be 45 and 90 days. The fee structure has not been finalised yet, but sources said it would cost Rs 25,000 for 45-days’ course and Rs 50,000 for 90 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp