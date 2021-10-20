Department to offer fire safety courses by year-end

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fire and Rescue Services department will start job-oriented courses for people seeking employment in fire and safety sector. The courses will be held in the Fire and Rescue Services Academy in Thrissur by December.

The department had plans to start job-oriented courses, but it was only recently that the government accorded sanction to start one. Nousad M, technical director, said the objective is to impart hands-on training for people who seek employment in fire and safety sector abroad and in domestic job market.

“The trainees will get to learn all practical things that a fireman in the Fire and Rescue Services learns,” he said. The duration of the courses, as per Nousad, will be 45 and 90 days. The fee structure has not been finalised yet, but sources said it would cost Rs 25,000 for 45-days’ course and Rs 50,000 for 90 days.