STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Fewer holidays for students, govt staff next year, lowest in a decade

“This is the lowest in a decade or so. It happens because nine festivals next year fall on the second Saturdays or Sundays.

Published: 22nd October 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students and state government employees will have fewer holidays in 2022. The list approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday has 16 public holidays next year besides second Saturdays and Sundays. 

“This is the lowest in a decade or so. It happens because nine festivals next year fall on the second Saturdays or Sundays. During the previous years, only four to five festivals fell on second Saturdays and Sundays,” said an officer of the General Administration Department, which prepares the list.

The current year has 22 holidays and the number of festivals coinciding with second Saturdays or Sundays was just four. But in 2022, nine festivals (Easter included) coincide with the second Saturdays or Sundays. They include Mannam Jayanthi, May Day, Bakrid, Ayyankali Jayanthi, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, Gandhi Jayanthi, Milad-i-Sherif and Christmas. The number of holidays in 2020 and 2019 were 21 and 22 respectively.

The Cabinet-approved list also states the restricted holidays (which can be availed of by government employees belonging to specific communities) and holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The list will now be published in the government gazette when it becomes official.

Public holidays in 2022 are: Republic Day (January 26), Sivarathri (March1), Maundy Thursday (April 14), Good Friday/ Vishu (April 15), Eid-ul Fitr (May 2), Karkadaka Vavu (July 28), Muharram (August 8), Independence Day (August 15), Sreekrishna Jayanthi (August 18), First Onam (Sept 7), Thiruvonam (Sept 8), Third Onam (Sept 9), Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi (Sept 21), Mahanavami (Oct 4), Vijayadasami (Oct 5) and Deepavali (Oct 24).

Restricted holidays are: Ayya Vaikunda Swami Jayanthi (March 12) for Nadar community members, Avani Avittom (August 11) for Brahmin community members and Vishwakarma Day (Sept 17) for Vishwakarma community members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp