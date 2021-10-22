Fewer holidays for students, govt staff next year, lowest in a decade

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students and state government employees will have fewer holidays in 2022. The list approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday has 16 public holidays next year besides second Saturdays and Sundays.

“This is the lowest in a decade or so. It happens because nine festivals next year fall on the second Saturdays or Sundays. During the previous years, only four to five festivals fell on second Saturdays and Sundays,” said an officer of the General Administration Department, which prepares the list.

The current year has 22 holidays and the number of festivals coinciding with second Saturdays or Sundays was just four. But in 2022, nine festivals (Easter included) coincide with the second Saturdays or Sundays. They include Mannam Jayanthi, May Day, Bakrid, Ayyankali Jayanthi, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, Gandhi Jayanthi, Milad-i-Sherif and Christmas. The number of holidays in 2020 and 2019 were 21 and 22 respectively.

The Cabinet-approved list also states the restricted holidays (which can be availed of by government employees belonging to specific communities) and holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The list will now be published in the government gazette when it becomes official.

Public holidays in 2022 are: Republic Day (January 26), Sivarathri (March1), Maundy Thursday (April 14), Good Friday/ Vishu (April 15), Eid-ul Fitr (May 2), Karkadaka Vavu (July 28), Muharram (August 8), Independence Day (August 15), Sreekrishna Jayanthi (August 18), First Onam (Sept 7), Thiruvonam (Sept 8), Third Onam (Sept 9), Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi (Sept 21), Mahanavami (Oct 4), Vijayadasami (Oct 5) and Deepavali (Oct 24).

Restricted holidays are: Ayya Vaikunda Swami Jayanthi (March 12) for Nadar community members, Avani Avittom (August 11) for Brahmin community members and Vishwakarma Day (Sept 17) for Vishwakarma community members.