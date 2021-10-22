University of Kerala beckons all to learn coding for free

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If you have ever wanted to try the world of coding, here is your chance. Now you can join the Python programming class at the Department of Computational Biology & Bioinformatics, University of Kerala, Kariyavattom campus for free. Educational qualifications or age doesn’t matter. The only prerequisite is that you must have the interest to learn the language.

The department is having an open classroom, arguably the first by the university, where students of any age or qualification can attend the classes along with other students of the course. Thus the Python programming course, which is part of the first semester MSc course offered by the department, is now open to all, both online and offline.

Christened ‘Python for Everyone’, the outreach initiative of the department is set to start on October 25.

“This class is in response to the kind of exploitation happening in the name of coding. People mint money for such courses even for kids as small as five years of age where an amount to the tune of Rs 1 lakh is being charged. Anyone can learn to code and it is such fun,” said Achuthsankar S Nair, professor and head of the Department of Computational Biology and Bioinformatics. Classes that are more exercise-driven have been designed to build active participation.

“We are reaching out to students from across the world. It will be a fun class. We are also encouraging retired people to join and relive the campus experience. They can come to the campus and relive their youth,” he said.

A total of 10 students can join the 18 students for offline regular course on the campus. Others can join online. The restriction in the number of offline students has been placed due to the Covid situation. If a student is absent for three classes in a row, then the person will not be allowed to continue. “Python is a highly exciting language. It can surprise you. One will feel technologically empowered after learning the language,” says Achuthsankar.

A trial run of the classes was held earlier which was attended by a few retired persons as well. The 12-week session will have three classes a week. The classes will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 2 pm to 3.30 pm. “Python is a very popular language. It is free software, highly productive and has immense possibilities. Its learning curve is also very short,” says Achuthsankar.