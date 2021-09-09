Honour for writer Hareesh, ex-minister Sivadasa Menon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Writer S Hareesh and former finance minister T Sivadasa Menon have been chosen for the M Sukumaran Commemorative Literary and Social Worker Awards for the year 2020 respectively. The awards instituted in memory of writer M Sukumaran, carries a purse of `50,000 and citation.

The awards are instituted by the M Sukumaran Foundation. In his memory, the foundation will give awards to two individuals working in the fields of literature and social work. S Hareesh, author of award-winning novel Meesha has been chosen by a jury comprising Dr K S Ravikumar, Dr P Soman and Dr Muse Mary George. Prominent Left leader T Sivadasa Menon was selected for the award.