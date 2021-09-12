Honey-trap case involving police: SIT begins probe

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after rural police registered a case against a woman for allegedly honey-trapping a police officer, a special investigation team led by Neyyattinkara DySP M Anil Kumar has been constituted to probe into the complaint. On Saturday, the officer directed the sub-inspector, who had lodged the complaint, to appear before him for interrogation. However, the complainant sought time and he told the officer that he will appear at Neyyattinkara DySP office on Monday.

Anil Kumar told TNIE that a probe has just begun and the priority is to find out the veracity of the complaint. He said that though a case was registered against the woman, the police cannot arrest her all of a sudden and the complaint should be investigated thoroughly.

“Prima facie, we got digital evidence of several voice clips recorded on the phone during conversations between the complainant and the woman. So a comprehensive scientific investigation is needed. Then we need to probe whether she had tried to honey-trap other police officers as stated in the complaint. Moreover, the woman had also lodged a complaint against the SI stating that he had raped her. So all these things will come under the investigation and we will take further action based on it,” Anil Kumar said.

He also said the complaint did not have any specific details on the crime occurrence dates and places and hence the statement of the complainant should be recorded first. The Pangode police had registered a case against the woman who hails from Anchal in Kollam district on Friday. The police officer had earlier complained that the woman extorted lakhs of rupees from him after establishing a friendship over the phone.