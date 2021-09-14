STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Red soil deficit puts holes in concrete highway work

National highways authority doubtful of meeting its Dec deadline

Published: 14th September 2021 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The brand new road  being developed from Mukkola to Karode - set to be the first concrete highway in the state and also a gamechanger in Kerala’s road connectivity to Kanyakumari - has a dubious distinction, of not meeting the many deadlines set one after the other. Strangely, the delay in procuring red soil to complete just 1.5km is dragging the opening of the 16.3 km concrete stretch of NH66 which is part of the ambitious Mumbai-Kanyakumari Economic Corridor. The National Highways Authority of India is doubtful of meeting its latest deadline of December.

Even as 96 per cent of the construction of the second phase of NH66bypass - Mukkola-Karode stretch - has been completed, the Geology Department is yet to give nod to procure red sand for the remaining area. Besides, the local people’s demand to construct a major junction at Thirupuram remains a concern for the highway authority. 

P Pradeep, NHAI project director, said the geology department has again stopped the procurement of red earth for the remaining work at different points. “In addition, the uproar for not constructing a junction at Thirupuram coupled with the land acquisition issue at the same place for service road keeps dragging the project,” he said.

CPM and Congress workers are demanding a major junction at Thirupuram so as to allow easy entry and exit for people travelling to and from Neyyattinkara, Poovar. “The NHAI had proposed a junction here and scrapped it later. This highway could be beneficial to the local people only if we could enter or exit the highway. Then only, we will allow the construction of service roads,” T Stephen, a resident said. Meanwhile, Youth Congress workers staged a sit-in in front of NHAI regional office at Pettah on Monday against resuming toll collection until the entire stretch from Kazhakootam to Karode is open to traffic. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp