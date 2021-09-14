Winning pageants to prove a point

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For Thiruvananthapuram native Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, a model and a pageant enthusiast, becoming the first runner up of Miss Queen Kerala 2021 was a dream come true. The youngster, a techie by profession, sees her win as an opportunity to inspire women who have been body-shamed. Meenakshi says she feels proud to represent the state at Miss South India 2022 next year.

Meenakshi says she has a strong reason to compete in beauty pageants. “In my initial career, I was shamed for my thin body. Many girls like me refrain from taking up opportunities fearing body shaming. I am attempting to present myself in similar contests and inspire other girls to come forward,” she says.

Meenakshi says her win is also dedicated to those who embrace their failures as a stepping stone to success. “Last year, I failed in the same competition. I tried again and motivated myself to showcase my best. I represented myself in the competition to reveal how I turned my weakness into my strength,” she says.

Meenakshi has also won the Miss Trivandrum 2021 (Fashion ICON) and other beauty pageants. Her ultimate dream is to dedicate her life to social work. “Winning beauty pageants gives us the huge responsibility to do our part to serve society. ‘Beauty with a purpose’ is the motto I follow. I am working on my own social responsibility project, Subhiksham, which ensures food for financially backward children in government schools,” says Meenakshi who wishes to represent her country in other prominent International beauty pageants in future.