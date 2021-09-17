Attendance marking: Norms for Secretariat employees

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has issued guidelines for marking of attendance through bio-metric attendance management (punching) system. According to a circular listing out the guidelines, the working hours in Secretariat is from 10.15 am to 5.15 pm (seven hours). The grace time allowed per month is 300 minutes which is also applicable for half day (10.15 am to 1.15 pm and 2 pm to 5.15 pm).

Marking attendance using identity card is compulsory for Secretariat staff while entering and exiting the office. Disciplinary action will be taken in case of proxy attendance marking by transferring I-card. All IAS officers in Secretariat should mark attendance using bio-metric punching system. However, temporary and contract staff and daily wage workers need not punch using bio-metric system, the circular stated.

Single punching on a day will not be considered as attendance and will be marked as leave. All officials, including gazetted officers who work extra time for 10 hours or above in a month will be eligible for compensation off.

For technical assistance on punching, the staff can contact the Attendance Monitoring Cell of the General Administration Department (Phone 0471 2518224) and AMC-Keltron Section (Phone 0471 2518541).