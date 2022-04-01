STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Streetlights on bypass: Corp, NHAI reach consensus over PPP model

Civic body to submit a detailed project report to NHAI in mid-April for formal sanction

Published: 01st April 2022

By K Krishnachand
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting up streetlights on the median of Kazhakoottam -Vizhinjam NH bypass, which had remained a sticking point between the corporation and National Highways Authority of India, has been resolved with the two sides agreeing on the Public- Private- Participation (PPP) model for facilitating the same. The civic body will submit a Detailed Project report (DPR) to the NHAI in mid-April for formal sanction to install the lamps. Earlier, the NHAI could not proceed with the letter sent by the corporation seeking approval as the NHAI officials were adamant on a proposal being submitted rather than a letter.

“We were informed by the NHAI that a proposal should be submitted. So,  we are preparing a DPR, which will include all the details, including the number, type of lights, their range, the points at where they will be erected and the private partners. Though it is difficult to incorporate everything at such short notice, we will try to include  everything, “ said corporation secretary Binu Francis. 

Earlier, Lulu and Adani Groups had come forward to install lights following the Expression of Interest (EOI) invited by the corporation. According to the EOI, private parties will be allowed to place advertisement hoardings on streetlight poles. But, NHAI opposed it on the ground that advertisement hoardings atop light poles went against the rules. 

Meanwhile, Mayor S Arya Rajendran told TNIE that Adani and Lulu are ready to install lights minus the advertisements. “ The government has intervened in the matter under the leadership of Works Minister Mohammed Riyas . Since private parties are not insisting on advertisements, we can go ahead once NHAI grants permission, “ she said.

However, NHAI has started installing lights on the median near UST and Infosys at Thampuranmukku Junction, where groundwork for erecting the lights has been done. Lights will also be installed till Lords Hospital Junction near Anayara. The single-arm lights are being installed  to ensure lighting of the entire stretch of the median, an NHAI official said.

A source said that more streetlights will be erected  between Thampuranmukku and Anayara. Unlike other NH stretches, Kazhakuttam to Vizhinjam is an important corridor as many IT companies, research institutions, apartment complexes, malls and showrooms are located on either side.

