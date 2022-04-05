Govt skilling agency to set up training centres in EV sector

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Kerala and Imperial Society of Innovative Engineers will establish two centres of excellence in electric vehicles (EVs) in the state. An agreement to this effect was signed between Usha Titus, chairperson and MD, ASAP Kerala, and Vinod Kumar Gupta, president, ISIE India.

While ASAP Kerala will provide the space and run courses, ISIE will train the students. The Scheduled Castes Development Department will provide funds for the centres and training SC students. ASAP will provide 3,000 sq.ft space in skill parks at Thavanoor in Malappuram and Kunnamthanam in Pathanamthitta for the centres.

ISIE India, with the help of MG Motors, Hero Electric and Olectra Green Tech, will offer courses such as Certified Diploma in Electric Vehicle Powertrain, Certified Diploma in Electric Vehicle Design Simulation and Component Selection in the first phase. According to statistics, 3.29 lakh EVs were sold in 2021, which is a 168 per cent increase over last year’s sales.