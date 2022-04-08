STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTU campus: VC receives land documents from 51 families

Published: 08th April 2022 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, formerly known as Kerala Technological University (KTU), on Thursday received land records from 51 families for 50 acres of land to be acquired in Vilappil village for setting up the varsity’s permanent headquarters. 

At a function presided over by Kattakada MLA I B Satheesh, Vice-Chancellor M S Rajasree received the documents of the proposed land from Deputy Collector (Revenue) Sanjay Jacob John. Pro-Vice-Chancellor S Ayoob, Syndicate members and other university officials and panchayat representatives were present. The compensation for landowners will be deposited in their bank accounts within a week.

The vice-chancellor said the university intended to take over the land records of the remaining 85 families within a month once their detailed assessment report was approved by the government. Earlier, `184.5 crore was sanctioned for the purchase of the 50-acre plot for the permanent campus. 

The revenue department had started the land acquisition procedure in July 2019, following the project’s administrative approval in December 2018. The district collector accepted the Centre for Management Development’s social impact assessment report in 2020, and authorisation was given to begin a survey in the area to be bought.  The 19 (1) notification under the Land Acquisition Act 2013 was issued by the revenue department in January 2021. In February, the chief minister officially unveiled the University Campus Project.

Detailed assessment report
