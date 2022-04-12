STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSEB standoff worsens as union stiffens stand, IAS assn writes to CM

The power struggle has only worsened as both sides continue to engage in a war of words.

Published: 12th April 2022 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tiff between KSEB chairman and managing director (CMD) B Ashok and KSEB Officers’ Association (KSEBOA) snowballed into a crisis situation that threatens to affect the functioning of the organisation. Power Minister K Krishnankutty is expected to reach Thiruvananthapuram  on Tuesday to meet both parties to find a way to defuse the situation. Earlier, the minister had said a compromise could be worked out as per the company’s rules.

The power struggle has only worsened as both sides continue to engage in a war of words. The KSEBOA which has been holding an indefinite satyagraha in front of Vydyuthi Bhavan here against the suspension of its leaders took exception to the comments made by the CMD in the media on Sunday. A statement issued by the trade union said the CMD’s comment was anti-woman, immoral and politically incorrect and such comments by the head of a public sector unit was unacceptable in a progressive state like Kerala.

The KSEBOA which has been at loggerheads with the CMD over his functioning intensified the protest after the latter suspended Jasmin Banu A, an executive engineer and a member of the trade union, over unauthorised absence from work. Though the suspended officer maintained that she had handed over the charge, the CMD maintained that disciplinary action was taken as per the rules. He also suspended KSEBOA president M G Suresh Kumar and general secretary Harikumar B for participating in a strike that followed by refusing to follow the dies-non declared by Ashok. 

The CPM itself has also intervened in the issue and deputed former minister A K Balan to hold talks with Krishnankutty on Monday. Meanwhile, the IAS Association has come out in support of Ashok. They approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan through a letter asking for a better work environment.

Minister to intervene
Power Minister K Krishnankutty is expected to reach Thiruvananthapuram  on Tuesday to meet both parties to find a way to defuse the situation

