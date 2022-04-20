STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-top cop donates Rs 30 lakh to alma mater in Kerala

Andhra Pradesh former DGP A P Rajan IPS, who hails from Kerala, has donated Rs 30 lakh to three government schools in Kollam district where he studied.

Andhra Pradesh former DGP A P Rajan hands over the cheque to General Education Minister V Sivankutty in the presence of Punalur MLA SSupal | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Andhra Pradesh former DGP AP Rajan IPS, who hails from Kerala, has donated Rs 30 lakh to three government schools in Kollam district where he studied. Government LPS Ayilara, Government HS, Eroor, and Government HS, Anchal (East), are the three schools in Punalur constituency which received the assistance from the former top cop. 

While Ayilara school will get Rs 5 lakh, the schools in Eroor and Anchal (East) will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, respectively. The amount has been set apart for Ayilara Parameshwaran Pillai and Thankamma memorial merit-cum-means scholarship endowment.

The retired police officer handed over the cheque to General Education Minister V Sivankutty in the presence of Punalur MLA S Supal. Sivankutty termed the former DGP’s action exemplary and urged more people to assist students in government schools who hail from modest backgrounds.

