Garbage near Trivandrum airport leads to spike in bird hits

Shainu Mohan

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Illegal dumping of poultry waste and garbage has led to a rise in incidents of bird hits at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. Recently, the Adani Trivandrum International Airport Limited (ATIAL) took up the matter with the xorporation seeking immediate actions to resolve the issue. According to sources, the growing bird hit incidents could adversely affect ATIAL’s plans to ramp up flight operations.

“Recently, the airport environment management committee under ATIAL approached us seeking immediate action in the issue. According to them, Thiruvananthapuram reports the highest number of bird hits compared to other airports. This could discourage air carriers from starting on carrying out operations here,” said a senior official of the corporation.

The airport authorities have urged the civic body to take immediate steps to prevent waste dumping at Chackai-Airport Road, Vallakkadavu, NH and the areas surrounding the airport premises. The civic body has launched a comprehensive cleaning drive at the land owned by the Navy near the airport which has become a dumping ground. “We conducted a three-day cleaning drive at the land. We will carry out the cleaning drive for another three days in the coming week,” said an official of the health wing under the corporation.

Waste management with the help of Adani Group

Authorities said the main challenge was the non-cooperation of residents, poultry shops and meat traders in the area. “The residents, mostly belonging to the fishermen community, are not ready to sign up for the waste management services offered by the civic body. Hence, we will prepare a detailed project report at the wards in Vizhinjam and the airport area.

The plan is to implement the projects with the help of Adani Group. We are hoping to reach an agreement with the company soon. There will be recurring expenses as we need to provide a fee to avail the services of Haritha Karma Sena and others,” said an official of the civic body. The plan is to provide kitchen bins, more community waste management solutions like that of Thumburmuzhy.

Following similar complaints from the airport authorities, the civic body had initiated action against illegal slaughterhouses at Vallakkadavu. It triggered widespread protest among the meat traders. “Several meat shops and slaughterhouses were sealed. However, since we don’t have an authorised slaughterhouse in the capital, we cannot take strict actions,” said the official. The NH66 is also turning into a hotspot of poultry

waste. “NHAI doesn’t have a mechanism to track such activities. We have special squads deployed and we are trying to book the violators with the help of the police. Still waste dumping is rampant,” the official said.