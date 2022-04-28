Firm wants to pull out of Manaveeyam Veedhi work

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The project to give a massive facelift to Manaveeyam Veedhi, the designated cultural corridor of the capital, is facing hiccups. Though the smart road has been partially opened for motorists and pedestrians, the work on the cultural corridor is still pending.

Kochi-based Interprise Innovation Projects Private Limited (IIPPL), which has been awarded the modification contract for the 220-metre-long road, has asked Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) to terminate the contract as it has been slapped with show-cause notices repeatedly.

The road had been out of bounds for the public for eight months. It was supposed to be upgraded to a “smart road” and transformed into a cultural corridor with state-of-the-art facilities. Sano Jacob, managing director, IIPPL, was asked to undertake the work on the cultural street. He was supposed to construct a stage with a tensile roof in the corridor.

Though the company has one more month to complete the work, Sano Jacob has approached SCTL urging the latter to terminate the contract. He told TNIE that he decided to slow down after the SCTL engineers kept approaching him with different ideas everyday making him unable to work.

“We have shown our mettle by undertaking similar contracts with the state government, CIAL, Kochi Metro, PWD, HLL, etc. The SCTL has so far received 16 construction drawings and specifications for the designated project. But the junior engineers of SCTL who lack expertise keep declining them citing that those are not as per standards. We feel that they are keen on dragging the project which has led me to write to them seeking termination of the contract,” said Jacob.

A senior SCTL official termed Jacob’s allegations baseless. He told TNIE that since IIPPL has sought termination of the contract, SCTL will be re-tendering the work on the cultural street stretch of Manaveeyam Veedhi.“Our engineers have a minimum of five years experience.

The contracting company can raise any allegations. We will have to re-tender the work and it cost more than the earlier contract of Rs 1.27 crore. We would have to claim the excess amount from IIPPL,” said the official.Meanwhile, the road work at the end of the Manaveeyam stretch which leads to Vazhuthacaud is also pending.