KSEB referendum on trade unions on Thursday

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a gap of seven years, Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is all set to hold a referendum on the eligibility of trade unions on Thursday. It will be the second referendum after the power utility became a company in 2013.

Close to 27,000 KSEB employees belonging to the workmen category will be eligible to vote, said a trade union representative. Registered trade unions are granted recognition after conducting the referendum based on the provisions of the Kerala Recognition of Trade Unions Act, 2010.

Currently, seven trade unions are in the fray -- the Kerala State Electricity Workers Union (affiliated to INTUC), KSEB Workers’ Association, Kerala Electricity Workers Federation, Kerala Vydyuthi Mazdoor Sangh, United Democratic Electricity Employees Front, Kerala Electricity Executive Staff Organisation and Electricity Employees Federation.

In the last referendum held in October 2015, the KSEBWA got 47.49% votes, United Democratic Electricity Employees Front 24.82% and Kerala Electricity Workers Federation 16.5% and won recognition. K Jayaprakash, KSEBWA general secretary, exuded confidence of bettering their position in the upcoming referendum.

“The promotion of linemen had been pending for several years, which was resolved following a Supreme Court intervention. The pay revision of KSEB employees too has been implemented,” Jayaprakash told TNIE.