Land acquisition for outer ring road hits DPR hurdle

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bureaucratic sloth, sources say, could delay land acquisition for the outer ring road project connecting Vizhinjam here and Parippally in Kollam, despite the revenue department constituting a special unit to expedite proceedings.

Issuing an order on government approval for land acquisition on Tuesday, the revenue department set up a team of 12 officials, led by a special deputy collector, to ensure a smooth takeover of about 1,500 acres for the 80km road project under the Centre’s Bharatmala Pariyojana scheme.

However, sources told TNIE that the detailed project report (DPR) was yet to get the state government’s clearance. Prepared by the state’s Capital Region Development Programme (CRDP) II, the DPR that had been submitted to the government was found to be incomplete, according to sources.

“As the revenue department issued an order on government sanction for land acquisition, we have initiated efforts as we are also a stakeholder of this mega project,” said P Pradeep, project director, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the Central nodal agency for the project. “But the acquisition can begin only after completing the DPR. As soon as the DPR is completed and accorded government sanction, we will start the acquisition proceedings.”

Pradeep added that the NHAI would also be part of land acquisition, as half the project cost of Rs 4,868 crore was being borne by the Centre. The work would be carried out under the aegis of the NHAI. The ORR project received the Central government’s in-principle approval in 2019. As per the plan, the six-lane road would be 70m-wide and have 10m-wide service lanes.

Furthermore, the road from Parippally in Kollam to NH 66 bypass at Vizhinjam would be flanked by logistics, IT and entertainment hubs. Planned to be implemented in two phases, the project would also develop a road linking NH 66, state highways and MC Road. The corridor, sources said, was expected to spur economic growth on the fringes of the city.

Concerns over acquisition at Mangalapuram-Thekkada stretch

Meanwhile, the residents of Mangalapuram-Thekkada stretch, which comes as an interconnection of the ring road, have raised apprehensions over losing their homes and land. “We are not against development. The officials had initially said that they would be utilising mostly government land,” said Prajod Kumar C, a resident of Mangalapuram. “But what do not understand is the interconnection from Mangalapuram to Thekkada so that it would be a loop of the ring road. The authorities should clarify the plan before land acquisition.”

Project file

Outer ring road from Parippally in Kollam to Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram

Cost Rs 4,868 cr

Centre and state to share the cost burden

Length of road 80km

Width: 70m, 6 lanes + 10m-wide service lane

Land to be acquired 1,500 acres

Logistics, IT and entertainment hubs planned along the road

Current status: Land acquisition gets govt nod

Roadblock: DPR yet to be completed