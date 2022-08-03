Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

New domestic cargo terminal starts ops at Thiruvananthapuram airport

The newly developed domestic cargo terminal commenced operations at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport on Monday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The newly developed domestic cargo terminal commenced operations at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport on Monday. The around 600-sq ft facility has the capacity to handle more than 3,500MT per year. The terminal will be operated round-the-clock and it is poised to boost cargo trade from Thiruvananthapuram.

The facility provides end-to-end cargo services encompassing cityside handling, security functions, storage and airside handling, under close monitoring and supervision to ensure the safety of the cargo.
Besides adding incremental cargo handling capacity to the airport’s cargo infrastructure, the facility will provide an additional choice of services for the trade at the airport. The infrastructure and the proximity of the new cargo facility to the domestic terminal are expected to significantly improve the service levels of cargo handling at the airport.

The new facility is equipped to handle perishable goods, with temperature control from 15 to 25 degrees. The facility will also be able to handle machinery parts, readymade garments, fabrics, dyes, chemicals, valuable cargo, and other commodities.

