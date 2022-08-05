A getaway to nature and culture at Thiruvananthapuram's Chenkottukonam

Joan Marion Ajit By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thinking of an adventurous weekend getaway? Nothing beats visiting a beautiful place with a rich past, and Madavoorpara is the perfect spot for the history buff in you. A visit to the place on weekends will be refreshing and informative as it is famous for the rarity of a rock-cut cave temple situated 300 feet above sea level. The spot is located at Chenkottukonam near Chempazhanthy, Thiruvananthapuram.

Madavoorpara has been made to be an ideal leisure location. A climb to the hilltop is bound to refresh your senses. The 100m long bamboo bridge leads to the top of the rock where one can savour the panoramic view of the hills. The children’s park, amphitheatre, bamboo huts and steel benches atop the rock provide a respite from the walks. The spot’s archaeological and historical significance lies in the rock-cut cave temple, Sree Mahadeva temple, which is noted by culture and antiquity admirers.

It is believed that the origin of this temple dates back to the 8th century, and was built by a Buddhist monk. Some believe it was built by the Jains. The initial 150 stairs at the entrance end on a trail to the massive rock. The steep slope of the rock has another thirty-three carved steps that lead to the temple. The temple has a 15ft verandah and a 7ft room with a Shiva lingam inside, all made from the same rock.It is a cave dug from the surface of a naked rock, which has now been secured with iron doors. The vattezhuthu and a statue of Nandi that can be seen outside the rock cave are some of the special features here.

Getting there

The place is easily accessible from the KSRTC Central Bus Station through the Sreekaryam route, reaching Kattayikonam. From Thiruvananthapuram city, head towards Sreekariyam on the Pothencode route. Via Chempazhanthy, the Madavoorpara comes after Chenkottukonam, which is six kilometres from Sreekaryam. The Madavoorpara temple is barely half a kilometre from the Pothencode main road.

Things to do

The place is open from 7am to 7pm and has no entry fee. Visitors often stay at the child-friendly place for up to hours, with food and refreshments made available by stalls nearby. The rock cave remains closed on Mondays and a visit to the rocky spot is recommended when there is no rain.

Weekender

Column on getaways to disconnect from stress and reconnect with life

Madavoorpara

Distance from the city: About 11 km

