Bibliophiles join hands to fulfil a digital dream

Playwright and novelist Thikkodiyan is best remembered for his optimistic view on life that is reflected in his works, even in tragic tales.

Published: 09th August 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Playwright and novelist Thikkodiyan is best remembered for his optimistic view on life that is reflected in his works, even in tragic tales. Now, a group of optimistic fans of the litterateur is on an earnest mission to realise his daughter’s aspiration to pay a digital tribute to her father.

Thikkodiyan’s daughter Pushpakumari had given permission to Thiruvananthapuram-based Sayahna Foundation for open access publishing of all his works. Sayahna is a community-driven organisation engaged in bringing out open access versions of books of all genres. “Thirteen works will be released on Saturday. Our team is working on 10 other books. Still, twelve books are yet to be traced,” said C V Radhakrishnan, director of Sayahna Foundation.

“The sourcing of 23 books was an arduous task realised with the support of book lovers, some lesser known rural libraries and the Sahitya Akademi. We request people to help us in this mission,” he said.

