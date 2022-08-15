CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate Medical College-Kumarapuram flyover on Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will officially inaugurate the new flyover built on the campus of the government medical college (GMC) on Tuesday at 5 pm. The flyover, which begins near the men’s hostel at Kumarapuram side and ends near the SAT Hospital campus, will be a huge relief to the people visiting GMC.

With its opening, there will be direct access to the Kumarapuram road from the campus. It will also provide easy access to the SAT Hospital, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology, RCC, Medical College Block, Principal’s office, Child Development Centre, Priyadarshni Institute of Paramedical Sciences Medical College and the hostel.

As a result, the busy main road that leads to the emergency section will get decongested. It is a joint-free flyover with a uniform slope and 12m width, including a 7.05m motorway and a 4.05m walkway. It was part of the Rs 717 crore master plan for the development of the GMC.

The first phase of the plan involves works worth Rs 58 crore and includes the Rs 18 crore flyover and six main roads within the campus. “The second and third phases will be completed in three to four years. Out of the sanctioned amount, Rs 300 crore is earmarked for purchasing the most advanced medical equipment for the medical college,” said Kadakampally Surendran MLA.

