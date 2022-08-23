Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Couples make beeline for marigold field in Cherthala

Initially, Sujith, state government’s award winning farmer, was a tad bit disappointed that people are not coming to see his flower field.

Published: 23rd August 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Sujith Swaminikartil at his marigold field in Cherthala 

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While several Malayalis these days have been making a beeline to Sundarapandiapuram in Tenkasi in the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu to see the sunflower fields in bloom, little do they know that a 35-year-old flower and vegetable farmer, Sujith Swaminikartil too has come up with a flower field, albeit, marigold in one acre leased land in Puthanambalam in Cherthala Kanjikuzhy grama panchayat.

Initially, Sujith, state government’s award winning farmer, was a tad bit disappointed that people are not coming to see his flower field. But now during weekends, scores of people are visiting his flower fields after his one-man relentless campaign in social media.  

Sujith’s motto is “make hay while the sun shines”, which led him to woo the wedding photo market. This has seen young couples’ making a beeline to his three-coloured marigold field posing for photographs for “save the date” photo shoots at Rs 199 per hour. Visitors are charged Rs 15 per ticket. When asked about promoting it as a commercial venture, he quipped, “Tamil Nadu flower farmers are charging Rs 10 per ticket. There, the labour comes cheap. In my case, my labourers charge Rs 500 per day”. Sujith was always interested in farming. After his Plus-Two, he pursued a degree in hotel management.

When got bored of it, he became a salesman at a leading gold jewellery shop in Kochi. Later, he realised that farming was his call and plunged into it after taking a loan of Rs 1 lakh from a nationalised bank. Now a decade later, his annual turnover has gone up by more than Rs 6 lakh. He is also into vegetable farming and has taken 10 cents land on lease near Alappuzha beach and, another one acre near Arthunkal Church, which has marigold and Gomphrena Globosa (Vadamalli) cultivation in it.

“Tourists keep asking me what’s next. I wish to come up with some trending,” said Sujith whose YouTube channel, ‘Variety Farmer’, has a whopping 1.17 lakh followers. Sujith has ample support from his family, comprising his mother Leelamani, wife Anju and daughter Karthika.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
marigold Cherthala
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp