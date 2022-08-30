Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Riyas’ surprise visit to PWD office turns embarrassing for staff

When the minister came to check, the officials, including the assistant engineer, were not in the office.

Kerala PWD minister PA Mohamed Riyas

Kerala PWD minister PA Mohamed Riyas (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Public Works Minister PA Mohamed Riyas on Monday carried out a surprise inspection at the office of the PWD assistant engineer, Poojappura section, following complaints that the employees are not turning up at office on time.

When the minister came to check, the officials, including the assistant engineer, were not in the office. There were only two overseers. Incidentally, the required documents asked by the minister were also not there. Following this, the minister asked the PWD chief engineer to come to the office.

Public has numerous complaints against the office. It is often found to be closed. “The complaint was found to be legitimate. Attendance register, movement register, daily cash register, casual leave register, e-office progress and four other areas were checked.

Some people have gone on long-term leave while some do not attend the office regularly. There is a situation of coming to the office later and signing. This will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken against those officials,” Riyas said. Sources said similar inspections will be carried out in the coming days in the state.

