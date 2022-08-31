Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Nightlife’s here in Trivandrum, get on the dance floor

Those who feel a tad disappointed that Thiruvananthapuram city offers everything except quality night life can rejoice now.

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Those who feel a tad disappointed that Thiruvananthapuram city offers everything except quality night life can rejoice now. Ofori, Kerala’s first-ever nightclub opened at Enchakkal last week, offers a unique experience with music, rhythmic lights, live entertainment and a dance floor.

“I have gone to many clubs in Bangalore and attended many DJ parties in Kerala but at Ofori, it’s been a wonderful and totally new experience for me. Nowhere in Kerala have I seen such a huge dance floor with perfect lighting and ambience. I went to the club three times already and it’s worth every penny. It offers quality food and live entertainment. More importantly, I felt safe and comfortable being there amid all the strangers,” says Shilpa Udayakumar, a partygoer. 

Sprawling over 4,500 sq feet, the club has three floors and offers plenty and perfect hangout spaces for families and friends. “As far as Kerala is concerned, this is a welcome change and it would bring a positive cultural shift. I have been to many clubs in London, Chennai and Bangalore, and the cocktails they serve here is as awesome as those places. The DJ events Ofori has held to date was really good,” says Justin G, another partygoer. 

The live music events at the club have been wooing partygoers and youngsters in large numbers. The club has an open rooftop restaurant and a party space on the second floor. “We have already conducted three live events and the response was huge. We received around 200 guests and the club can host around 300 people,” says manager Sajan S Nandan, Ofori.

To woo more women crowd to the club, Ofori has ladies’ nights on all Wednesdays, which offers free entry for women. “We want the club to be women-friendly and offer much more than a nightclub. Food and cocktails are the main highlights and there are group celebration spaces as well,” adds Sajan. 

“We picked Enchakkal for the nightclub as the area comes under the tourism zone and restaurants and bars can operate till 12am,” said Sajan. Smart casuals and party wear is the dress code to enter the club and stag entry is Rs 1,000. The club is open from 10am to 5pm and 7pm to 12am.
 

