To control year-end rush, TIAL plans new initiatives

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of an increase in passenger traffic, the Thiruvananthapuram airport has undertaken various initiatives to handle the year-end rush. In a statement, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Limited (TIAL) stated that the air travel traffic has surpassed pre-Covid level.

Passenger traffic has increased by over 30% to an average of 10,500 per day in December 2022, compared to the same month last year. The total aircraft movement has also gone up by 22% to 70 movements per day in December 2022, compared to December 2021. Weekly international movements have increased to 218 and domestic movements to 264.

TIAL has requested international passengers to report at least 3 hours prior to take off and has asked domestic passengers to arrive 2 hours early for a seamless travel experience. Landside security personnel will ensure that there is no congestion at the drop-off point.

