Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

George Sebastian nominated member of panel of community leaders

Published: 28th December 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Commission for Minorities has nominated social worker George Sebastian as a member of a panel of community leaders in states for advising the commission on respective minority community issues in their states.

This is the first time community leaders from the respective states have been included as Christian community representatives. Their responsibilities include providing advice and recommendations regarding minority communities. George Sebastian is the general secretary of the Assembly of Christian Trust Services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp