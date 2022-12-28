George Sebastian nominated member of panel of community leaders

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Commission for Minorities has nominated social worker George Sebastian as a member of a panel of community leaders in states for advising the commission on respective minority community issues in their states.

This is the first time community leaders from the respective states have been included as Christian community representatives. Their responsibilities include providing advice and recommendations regarding minority communities. George Sebastian is the general secretary of the Assembly of Christian Trust Services.

