Poet in fix over Malayalam Mission’s post

Noted Malayalam poet Murukan Kattakada landed in a controversy, courtesy a social media post by Malayalam Mission where he took charge as director recently.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted Malayalam poet Murukan Kattakada landed in a controversy, courtesy a social media post by Malayalam Mission where he took charge as director recently.

The post referred to him as R Murukan Nair, his official name, while welcoming him to the organisation that propagates Malayalam language the world over. Even though his popular name ‘Murukan Kattakada’ was also given in brackets below, the surname that denotes his caste triggered a debate. Many criticised the Left-leaning poet for using his surname with caste reference.

Meanwhile, the poet said the Malayalam Mission has corrected the post. Terming it as a technical mistake, Murukan added that a controversy around it was needless as R Murukan Nair was his name in official records.

