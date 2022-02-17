DPR of Enchakkal flyover to be ready within three months: NHAI

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state government proposing a flyover at Enchakkal on NH 66 bypass to ease the traffic congestion at the junction, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will soon prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the project. NHAI officials said the DPR will be submitted within three months and further proceedings will commence afterwards.

A DPR will be prepared to check whether a flyover at the junction is feasible as the proposed structure will connect the end of the Chackai flyover to Muttathara overpass. The project cost is estimated at Rs 200 crore.“We have told a road safety consultant to prepare the DPR. In any case, the DPR will be submitted in three months, “ said P Pradeep, project director, NHAI.

Earlier, the NHAI had proposed an underpass at Enchakkal. However, the plan was scrapped after traders opposed it citing it will affect their daily businesses. A flyover at Enchakkal, the busiest junction on the NH 66 bypass, has been a long-pending demand of the public and is seen as the only option to decongest the junction. Situated on the busy Kazhakootam-Mukkola national highway stretch, the junction serves as an important entry point to the capital as roads leading from East Fort, Vallakadavu, Attakulangara and Pettah-Enchakkal road converge here.

Ever since the Chackai flyover was opened to the public, the traffic block at Enchakkal has become a cause for concern to commuters. The congestion primarily happens on the service road from Chackai to Kovalam, where vehicles are stuck for 10 to 15 minutes. This affects the movement of vehicles on other roads.

However, the local residents and traders have welcomed to construct a flyover. The service road from Chackai to Kovalam gets congested as the vehicles from Shankhumukham, Thiruvananthapuram Airport, Ananthapuri hospital, Chackai and Pettah use the same road. The service road isn’t wide enough to handle the traffic.