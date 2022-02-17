Luxury lounge opened at Trivandrum airport

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An all-new luxurious lounge facility has been opened at Trivandrum International Airport. Titled ‘The Bird’, the lounge has been envisioned to elevate comfort of the passengers and ensure a seamless experience at the airport, Adani Group which manages the airport said in a press note. The lounge is located at level 1 of the international terminal, near gate number 5.

The lounge is open round the clock, and offers services including WiFi connectivity, business centre, flight information display system, special magazines, on screen entertainment and so on. Live counters and buffet for South, North Indian and continental cuisine is another attraction of the lounge.

The lounge covers an area of 276 sq m and offers seating for 68 guests. “Every guest can find their preferred form of relaxation among the premium services and can have a pleasant time waiting at the airport. The Lounge will offer a personalised service experience to guests with great attention to detail in every aspect of hospitality.” the press release said.