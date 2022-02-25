Hotel receptionist hacked to death in broad daylight in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a shocking incident, a 34-year-old hotel receptionist was hacked to death in broad daylight at the hotel where he was working at Thampanoor on Friday morning. The victim has been identified as Ayyappan, a native of Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu. Ayyappan has been working at a hotel in the city tower.



The police said the murder occurred at 8.30 am. The CCTV visuals collected from the hotel showed the assailant, who came in a bike. The man, who came without a mask and can be identified from the footage,

was seen rushing to the hotel with a bag in one hand a machete on the other. The gruesome murder was also caught on camera. The assailant, who appeared to be in his late 20s or early 30s, first attacked the

victim, who was seated in his chair, on his hand.

Afterwards, the assailant caught the victim by his head and hacked him on his neck till he collapsed on the table. The whole action just took less than 30 seconds.



The local sources said since it was morning, only the receptionist and cleaning staff were present when the attack occurred. The cleaning staff had gone to dump the waste when the murder occurred.



The police said they have got CCTV grabs revealing the clear image of the face of the assailant and the first preference was to track him down before he went into hiding.