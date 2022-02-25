STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Hotel receptionist hacked to death in broad daylight in Thiruvananthapuram

The victim has been identified as Ayyappan, a native of Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 25th February 2022 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Ayyappan (34)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a shocking incident, a 34-year-old hotel receptionist was hacked to death in broad daylight at the hotel where he was working at Thampanoor on Friday morning. The victim has been identified as Ayyappan, a native of Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu. Ayyappan has been working at a hotel in the city tower.

The police said the murder occurred at 8.30 am. The CCTV visuals collected from the hotel showed the assailant, who came in a bike. The man, who came without a mask and can be identified from the footage,
was seen rushing to the hotel with a bag in one hand a machete on the other. The gruesome murder was also caught on camera. The assailant, who appeared to be in his late 20s or early 30s, first attacked the
victim, who was seated in his chair, on his hand.

Afterwards, the assailant caught the victim by his head and hacked him on his neck till he collapsed on the table. The whole action just took less than 30 seconds.

The local sources said since it was morning, only the receptionist and cleaning staff were present when the attack occurred. The cleaning staff had gone to dump the waste when the murder occurred.

The police said they have got CCTV grabs revealing the clear image of the face of the assailant and the first preference was to track him down before he went into hiding.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder Hotel receptionist hacked to death
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp