By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed officials to expedite the development work of the national highways in the state. He was speaking at a high-level meeting to discuss the progress of national highway development in the state here on Saturday.

He also directed the district collectors to speed up the land acquisition process by conducting adalats to check documents. At the meeting, the chief minister said the collectors should evaluate the progress every week.