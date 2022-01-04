Food safety dept carries out raids in Capital's eateries

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the Food Safety Commissioner’s directions to intensify raids because of the festive season, four squads of the food safety department conducted inspections at 396 establishments till December 31. Bakeries and restaurants at Aruvikkara, Nedumangad and Vamanapuram were inspected as part of the drive.

Samples of 90 food items, including cakes and other sweets were collected and sent for testing at the Government Analytical Laboratory. “Notices were issued to 105 eateries that were found to have minor defects and instructed to rectify their violations. Notices were issued and fines were imposed on 18 eateries with major defects,” said senior food safety officer Sakkeer Hussain A.

The hotels and restaurants were found to be using artificial food colours and some were using expired condensed milk. “Legal action will be taken against the eateries found to be using artificial food colours in large quantities. During the inspections conducted earlier, it was noticed that artificial colours were being added to even bakery items such as chips and rusks,” said the officials.