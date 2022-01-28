Capital’s outer ring road project gets Central nod

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major boost to the state’s developmental initiatives, the proposed outer ring road (ORR) project in the state capital has got Central nod. Union Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways has entrusted the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) with necessary preparatory work.

The Central nod for the project will expedite developmental activities in the state, said PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyaz. The Union Government had issued in-principle clearance for the project in 2018. The project has been included under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

The 80-km-long six-lane ring road, from Vizhinjam to Navayikkulam, will interconnect NH66, state highways and MC Road from Parippally in the north to Andoorkonam, Vattapara, Aruvikkara, Ooruttambalam, Balaramapuram and Vizhinjam bypass. The state government will bear 50 pc of the land acquisition cost for the project. The state has also offered to give concessions in State GST.

“The Central nod for ORR will help the state’s developmental initiatives. The government in association with the NHAI will take necessary steps to complete the project execution in a time-bound manner,” said the minister adding that the state will provide all necessary assistance for the project.

Earlier Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during his meeting with Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had sought clearance for the project. Works Minister Mohammed Riyaz had also taken up the matter with the Union minister. Execution of the outer ring road will be discussed as the main agenda in the meeting between NHAI and PWD officials, said the minister’s office.

