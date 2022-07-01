STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
To the sands of Varkala

The capital city boasts many beaches.

Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Heera Hari
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city boasts many beaches. Among all the beautiful beaches, Varkala has a special place - a well-known destination for its rock cliffs, white sands, and clear blue waters. Located in a quiet and isolated sandy expanse, this location is ideal for a relaxing beach vacation away from the crowds. Varkala is also known as “Papanasam beach” because, according to Hindu belief, taking a bath here would wash one’s sins away.

Due to the monsoon restrictions, activities such as surfing and parasailing are not active here. However, the sandy beach is perfect for sightseeing, sunbathing and enjoying the sunsets. The view from the cliff will take your breath away. This stunning beach is listed as one of the top 10 seasonal beaches in the world.

The beach destination is also famous for Ayurvedic treatments, meditation, and yoga, if you want a holistic touch to your vacation.Tourists can also explore places such as Kappil lake, Sivagiri Mutt, Sivagiri Tunnel, Anjengo Fort and LightHouse, which are just a few kilometres away.

How to reach?
Since Varkala is about 38kms far from Thiruvananthapuram city, one can travel by train. You will reach Varkala in 30-35mins from Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway station. Taxi services are there but at a higher rate and bus facilities are more hectic and tiring.

When to visit?
October to February is the best time to visit Varkala because the temperature is more relaxed and the sun is gentle compared to the summers.

Where to stay?
Varkala offers a wide range of accommodations from luxury resorts to affordable homestays such as The Taj Garden Retreat, Blue Water Beach Resort, Akhil Beach Resort, Clafouti Beach Resort, The Gateway Hotel, Wood House Beach Resort and the Hindustan Beach Retreat.

What to eat?
Some of Varkala’s most popular restaurants serve delectable cuisines ranging from south Indian to continental, Italian, and Chinese. Visitors have the autonomy to eat whatever they are comfortable with. Do try local seafood offered in nearby restaurants. The city-based food groups and food vloggers on social media will guide you to find the tasty seafood restaurants in the place.

