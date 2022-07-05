STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A land believed to be blessed by Lord Sastha

One such place is Sasthamangalam and all stretches here connect a commuter to various main roads to Peroorkada, Kowdiar and Jawahar Nagar. 

By Gowri S Dev
Express News Service

Some say this prime location got its name from its connection to Lord Sastha. As per historians in the city, way back in the 13th century, the texts and scripts carved in stone called Shilalingam and Shilalikhitham mention the place as ‘Thiru Sasthamangalam’, meaning blessing from Sasthavu. Thiru is a term used as a form of respect, especially for the deities.

The place was known for the Mahadevar temple where Sasthamangalam Ezhunnallathu, a regal procession to the temple, used to take place. Travancore ruler Marthanda Varma was a frequent visitor to the temple. He practised ‘vratham’ or fasting since he believed it would wash away all his sins.

“Koopakkara Madom is the home of those who managed the temple. When the king used to visit the temple alone, he also made a trip to the Koppakkara Madom. There is a story that he was rescued by the people of the madom when he was about to be murdered by his enemies inside this temple,” says historian Vellanad Ramachandran. 

During the temple visit, the royal chariot would be stationed at a hill named Radhapurakunnu (now known as Radhapura lane) located on the right side of Sasthamangalam-Peroorkada road. Now it is a residential area. Opposite Radhapurakunnu, there was a place named Pattanikunnu, filled with ‘yela’ and paddy fields, where the horses were tied and fed when the chariot was parked. Thus, the place has had a prominent position in the capital city’s history since the olden days.

