A window to our glorious heritage

Published: 08th July 2022 04:09 AM

The Napier Museum in Thiruvananthapuram is one of the favourite spots for many to enjoy a lazy evening with family| Vincent Pulickal

By Heera Hari
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Are you an aesthete, craving to admire art and creativity of historic significance? Hunting for a place where you can develop a deeper understanding of Kerala’s architectural heritage? Then, Napier Museum is the right place for you. 

The museum was named after the governor-general of Madras province, Lord Napier who was impressed by Kerala’s unique architectural framework. It was built by the architect of the madras province, Robert Fellowes Chisholm, and opened to the public in 1880 by Ayilyam Thirunal Maharaja of Travancore. 

It is said that Chisholm attempted to promote native art in the design of the structure and he had studied Kerala architecture in detail before taking up the project.The museum, built in the Indo-Saracenic style, has its own natural air-conditioning system.

It houses a plethora of historical artefacts, such as bronze idols, wood carvings, stone sculptures, ancient ornaments, a temple chariot and ivory carvings, giving it an advantage over other historical museums in Kerala. 

Visitors are also amused by the Japanese shadow-play leather used to depict the epics of the Mahabharata and Ramayana. The museum, one of the country’s oldest art and natural history museums, is well known for its collection of artistic, cultural, and antique objects. The Government Art Museum is another name for the Napier Museum. 

The museum has an ancient coin collection that numbers over 5,000 pieces. It is open from 10 am to 4.45 pm on all days, except Mondays and Wednesdays.Visitors can also explore the adjacent Natural History Museum, which exhibits skeletons of birds, animals, and taxidermy galleries, Shri Chitra Art gallery, and the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo.

