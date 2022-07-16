Mar Poly Carpos, Mar Silvanus new bishops of Malankara Church

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mathews Mar Poly Carpos and Antony Mar Silvanus have been ordained as bishops of the Malankara Catholic Church. Mar Poly Carpos will be the auxiliary bishop of archdiocese while Mar Silvanus will be the curia bishop at Catholicate centre, headquarters of the church.

Both of them were consecrated by Major archbishop Cardinal Mar Cleemis in a ceremony attended by hundreds of believers at St Mary’s cathedral, Pattom. When Antony Kakkanatt Ramban and Mon Mathew Manakanatt Ramban were led to the altar, believers chanted prayers in chorus. The new names of bishops were announced and they were given ‘Amshavadi’ and ‘Amshavasthra’ by the Cardina l. Both of them then read out portions from the Bible and blessed believers. The ceremonial mass was led by Archbishop Thomas Mar Coorilios and Bishops Johua Mar Iganthios, Samuel Mar Iranios, Vincent Mar Paulose, Thomas Mar Anthonios and Youhanan Mar Chrysostum.

Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangattu delivered the special message. Cardinal George Alancherry, Vatican ambassador to India archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, Thiruvananthapuram archbishop Thomas J Netto, Mar and others felicitated the new bishops.

