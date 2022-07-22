Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

On top of the hill where myth meets modernity

The tale of Jatayu also reminds visitors of the olden days when humans and other beings lived together peacefully.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Jatayu Earth Centre at Chadayamangalam, adjacent to Kollam – Thiruvananthapuram border is a perfect getaway for city folks who want to break free from their stressful work schedule.Built across the four hills, this structure has a mythical significance as ‘Jatayu’ is the bird that gives vital information about Sita’s abduction to Rama.

The tale of Jatayu also reminds visitors of the olden days when humans and other beings lived together peacefully.Blending the myth with modernity, the majestic structure exists just a cable car ride away from the base camp. There is an option to trek the mountain to reach the park too. The park has facilities to offer around 15 adventure rides, which have been temporarily closed due to the pandemic.

Visitors can enter the park from 10.30am to 5.30pm, by paying an entry fee of Rs 450 + GST. The package includes a visit to the Jatayu sculpture, a cable car ride to both sides, Jatayupara Sree Kodanda Rama Temple and Rama Padam.

The temple is a site with historic significance. There is a scenic walking area for visitors around the temple. A heli-taxi ride is available here during the holiday season.The centre has also entered the Guinness Book of World Records.

With a great set of hotels and resorts nearby offering different packages from very low to very high, accommodation is never a problem while visiting Jatayu park. If not in Thiruvananthapuram city, visitors can stay at Varkala, Paravur or Kollam and drive down to Jatayu Earth Centre easily.

Located at Chadayamangalam, 50 km from the city centre, it will take an hour by cab to reach there. As the place is on the stretch of the national highway connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kollam, there are frequent bus services by KSRTC too.

Column on getaways to disconnect from stress and reconnect with life

