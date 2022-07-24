Light Metro project to be delayed as Centre yet to decide on model

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The proposed Light Metro project for Thiruvananthapuram is likely to be delayed as Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), which will be merged with the special purpose vehicle (SPV) Kerala Rapid Transit Limited (KRTL), has still not decided on the metro model for the capital city.

KMRL is gearing up for implementing the project as the Centre had earlier informed the state government that one company is preferred to oversee the metro projects in the state. Meanwhile, the cabinet decision on the merger of KMRL and KRTL is expected next week. However, the preliminary works for constructing flyovers at Sreekariyam under KRTL are progressing and the works are likely to be started this year itself.

Loknath Behera, KMRL MD, told TNIE that KMRL can go ahead with the work only after getting a proper communication from the Centre to the state government on the metro model proposed for Thiruvananthapuram. “Once the state government issues an order after the cabinet decision on the merger, we will proceed and approach the Centre for further steps including the metro model which is to be implemented,” he said. Earlier, the Union government had proposed Metro Lite instead of Light Metro. However, the state government is not keen on Metro Lite as it has not been operational anywhere and hence the implementation would be an experimentation. Sources said the state government is likely to proceed with Light Metro itself.

“The decision on the merger will be taken soon. Though a decision has been made, it has to be placed before the cabinet meeting and an official order has to be issued. So, we are expecting the decision in the next cabinet meeting,” said MLA V K Prasanth who is overseeing the proposed flyover at Pattom.

According to Prasanth, the construction of Pattom flyover will start within three months under the aegis of KMRL. As per the estimates of the Public Works Department, Phase I of the proposed Light Metro, involving construction of a 21.8km stretch from Pallipuram to Karamana, would cost around `4,673 crore.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The proposed Light Metro project for Thiruvananthapuram is likely to be delayed as Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), which will be merged with the special purpose vehicle (SPV) Kerala Rapid Transit Limited (KRTL), has still not decided on the metro model for the capital city. KMRL is gearing up for implementing the project as the Centre had earlier informed the state government that one company is preferred to oversee the metro projects in the state. Meanwhile, the cabinet decision on the merger of KMRL and KRTL is expected next week. However, the preliminary works for constructing flyovers at Sreekariyam under KRTL are progressing and the works are likely to be started this year itself. Loknath Behera, KMRL MD, told TNIE that KMRL can go ahead with the work only after getting a proper communication from the Centre to the state government on the metro model proposed for Thiruvananthapuram. “Once the state government issues an order after the cabinet decision on the merger, we will proceed and approach the Centre for further steps including the metro model which is to be implemented,” he said. Earlier, the Union government had proposed Metro Lite instead of Light Metro. However, the state government is not keen on Metro Lite as it has not been operational anywhere and hence the implementation would be an experimentation. Sources said the state government is likely to proceed with Light Metro itself. “The decision on the merger will be taken soon. Though a decision has been made, it has to be placed before the cabinet meeting and an official order has to be issued. So, we are expecting the decision in the next cabinet meeting,” said MLA V K Prasanth who is overseeing the proposed flyover at Pattom. According to Prasanth, the construction of Pattom flyover will start within three months under the aegis of KMRL. As per the estimates of the Public Works Department, Phase I of the proposed Light Metro, involving construction of a 21.8km stretch from Pallipuram to Karamana, would cost around `4,673 crore.