A sweet trip to Kerala’s ‘honey hill’

Heera Hari By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tired of your fast-moving and busy life? Or looking for a perfect spot to spend your weekend peacefully? Then, the Thenmala ecotourism destination is the right place for you. Thenmala is India’s first planned eco-tourism project and is located 70km from Thiruvananthapuram. Thenmala, which translates to ‘honey hill’, is well-known throughout the country for producing the best honey with medicinal properties.

A trip through the nature trail winding through the tranquil atmosphere of the zone will refresh you. The trip offers you a guided trekking programme through the outskirts of the Shenduruney Wildlife Sanctuary along the reservoir, covering a distance of 4kms in 2 hours. The other attractions include the adventure park where one can engage in activities like mountain climbing, rock climbing, river crossing etc.

Boating in the Shenduruney Wildlife Sanctuary is another major attraction. A guided walk along the garden will provide the visitors with an opportunity to sight butterflies and learn about them (also called ‘Butterfly safari’). The centre also has a children’s park, Deer Rehabilitation Centre, a leisure zone and a sculpture garden. An open-air musical dancing fountain ‘Nature’s Dance’ also attracts many. The highlight is the light and sound show ‘Thenoolum Thenmala’ that narrates the history of the region, ecotourism principles and the necessity to conserve the earth.

Other tourist spots like the Palaruvi Waterfalls, which descends from a height of 300ft, and the Pathimoonnu Kannara Palam a historically significant bridge built by the Britishers using limestone, jaggery and rocks and the Ambanad Hills are located near the eco-tourism centre. The Thenmala eco-tourism destination offers an opportunity to spend a day in sync with nature’s rhythm.

Weekender

Column on getaways to disconnect from stress and reconnect with life

Thenmala

Distance from the city: About 70km

Where to stay?

Thenmala eco-tourism offers a variety of accommodation facilities. The rooms are priced differently for Indian tourists and foreign tourists. There are many other private resorts and tourist homes located within 1km proximity too. The room charges start with a minimum fare of Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,500.

What to eat?

At the restaurant inside Thenmala, appam, idly, curries and snacks are avaialable for the visitors.

