STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The royal connection

The core travel locus of the capital city, packed every hour with people and traffic, Thampanoor is one of the most uttered place names.

Published: 14th June 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Niranjana MS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The core travel locus of the capital city, packed every hour with people and traffic, Thampanoor is one of the most uttered place names. Ever pondered about its roots? According to historians, the name Thampanoor originated from ‘Thampante ooru’, meaning ‘Home of the chieftain’. It was named after Kunjunni Thampan who was the ‘vicharippukaran’ or the royal chamberlain of Travancore king Karthika Thirunal. 

He was the husband of Kunjikkutti Thampuratti, the daughter of the legendary Irayimman Thampi. Thampanoor used to be a part of Vanchiyoor province. The pivotal part of the city has the main railway terminal, ‘Thiruvananthapuram Central’ as its landmark. The first train arrived there in the year 1931 after the rails were engineered, during the reign of Maharani Sethulakshmi Bhai. The initial run was from Kollam to Chackai. Initially, Chackai was the terminating station. Later, it got extended till Thampanoor. 

The region was filled with thick paddy fields back then. The railway and bus terminals, Marakkada road and the lorry garage were surprisingly, entirely covered by the abundant greens in earlier times. Since Thampanoor consisted of wetlands and ponds, it was also called ‘Thampanoor yela’.  

The pond ‘Vavanjalikkulam’, commonly known as ‘Manjalikkulam’ is now occupied by the playground of SMV boys’ school. “Ponnara Sreedhar park, opposite the railway station, used to be a pond in the past,” says S P Harikumar, historian and author. “Right next to the Ganapathy temple, there was a residence for officials of high positions who travelled by train, called C P Sathram. It was named after C P Ramaswamy Iyer.” 

Thampanoor is the hometown of journalist, critic and writer Kesari A Balakrishna Pillai. Renowned poet P Kunjiraman Nair took his last breath in C P Sathram. KSRTC bus terminal, star hotels, cinema theatres, Railway Mail Service (RMS) along with the railway station increases Thampanoor’s prominence. It is a foreground for heavy traffic daily. As a frequent destination for tourists, it usually gets troublesome for them and the natives when it rains due to the unsolved water logging issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp